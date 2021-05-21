Round Table Services LLC Sells 8,420 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Round Table Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.63 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.98 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

