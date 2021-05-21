Round Table Services LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Round Table Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 161,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 340,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,601,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $178.17 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $189.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.30.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

