Round Table Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.95 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $225.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

