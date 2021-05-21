Round Table Services LLC Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.79.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing stock opened at $227.65 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $135.78 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.44 and a 200-day moving average of $221.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.85, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

