Roth Capital Raises Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $80.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.50.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $48.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $243,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,016.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,361 shares of company stock worth $9,488,826 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after buying an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $37,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after buying an additional 382,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $18,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

