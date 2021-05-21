Roth Capital Lowers Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target to $37.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BLNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

BLNK traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $33.37. 11,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,081. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 4.23. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.