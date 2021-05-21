Roth Capital Cuts McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target to $2.00

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its price objective decreased by Roth Capital from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $1.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $629.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. Equities research analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 65.9% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. 16.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.