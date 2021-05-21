Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 12.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 5,811.09% and a negative net margin of 186.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Phunware will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $148,947.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phunware in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Phunware by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Phunware in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Phunware by 54.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,438 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

