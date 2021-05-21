Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,695. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 146.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.