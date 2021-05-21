Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Board Authorizes Stock Repurchase Plan

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.30.

ROST stock traded down $2.66 on Thursday, hitting $122.48. 3,672,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,695. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $652,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,985,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

