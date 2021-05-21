Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

ROST stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.11. The company had a trading volume of 182,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 146.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.75 and a 200 day moving average of $118.51. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

