Rockhopper Exploration’s (RKH) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 120.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of RKH stock opened at GBX 9.05 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. Rockhopper Exploration has a 52-week low of GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

