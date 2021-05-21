Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 157,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,687,476 shares.The stock last traded at $80.21 and had previously closed at $75.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

Get Roblox alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.93.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $14,587,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $11,523,000. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $75,203,000. Finally, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $2,969,168,000.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.