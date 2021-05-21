Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $159.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.36 and a twelve month high of $163.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

