Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $196.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $210.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.