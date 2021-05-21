Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $66,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at $57,804.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 13,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $206,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,484 shares in the company, valued at $206,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $16.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

