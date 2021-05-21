Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,254 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in VMware were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in VMware by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of VMware by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VMW opened at $161.68 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,080.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.84.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

