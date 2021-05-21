Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KnowBe4 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Shares of KNBE opened at $17.65 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

