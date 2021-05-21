Robert W. Baird Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $90.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.68.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $83.60 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.30%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,034.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.