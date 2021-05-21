Robert Andrew Berman Buys 3,000 Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Stock

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) CEO Robert Andrew Berman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $16,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,435.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HJLI opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories by 1,326.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue-based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It engages in the development and manufacture of bioprosthetic medical devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

