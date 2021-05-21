RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on May 21st, 2021 // Comments off

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%.

NASDAQ:REDU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,512. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.67 million, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Earnings History for RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU)

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.