Richard W. Heo Acquires 10,000 Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) CEO Richard W. Heo purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,991.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GIFI stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.92. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $57.56 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 807,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 203,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 150,722 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Shipyard, and Fabrication & Services. The Shipyard segment fabricates new-build marine vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tugboats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, and lift boats.

