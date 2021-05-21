Rhumbline Advisers Sells 61,160 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of United Parcel Service worth $211,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $213.94 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.70 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.38 and a 200 day moving average of $171.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

