Rhumbline Advisers Sells 445,556 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,897,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445,556 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $269,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Compass Point raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.03 billion, a PE ratio of 123.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

