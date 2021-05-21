Rhumbline Advisers Sells 14,819 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,658 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,819 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Intuit were worth $178,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.91.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $435.27 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $271.54 and a one year high of $436.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

