Rhumbline Advisers Has $255.97 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,345,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90,122 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $255,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $193.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $117.00 and a one year high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.72.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

