Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Shares of RVMD opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 52,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $2,270,364.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,940.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,153 shares of company stock worth $5,638,446 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.