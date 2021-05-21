Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 1,461.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707,459 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.03% of Revolution Medicines worth $34,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $31.60 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 52,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $2,270,364.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,940.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,153 shares of company stock worth $5,638,446.

Several research firms have issued reports on RVMD. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.