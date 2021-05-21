Reviewing Ventas (NYSE:VTR) & Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ventas and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas 3 9 5 0 2.12 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ventas presently has a consensus price target of $49.24, suggesting a potential downside of 9.44%. Given Ventas’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ventas is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ventas and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas $3.87 billion 5.27 $433.02 million $3.85 14.12 Urstadt Biddle Properties $126.75 million 4.74 $22.18 million N/A N/A

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Ventas has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Ventas pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ventas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ventas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ventas and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas 10.49% 3.88% 1.64% Urstadt Biddle Properties 17.50% 6.39% 2.19%

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas shareholders. As of September 30, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

