Reviewing Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) & Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Apartment Communities -38.91% -11.10% -4.11% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 18.14% 9.64% 3.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.1% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Apartment Communities $470.43 million 1.03 -$7.24 million $1.37 7.09 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $334.48 million 6.40 $230.17 million $1.77 8.65

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Preferred Apartment Communities. Preferred Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Preferred Apartment Communities and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Apartment Communities 0 1 1 0 2.50 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 3 0 0 2.00

Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.29%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.02%. Given Preferred Apartment Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Preferred Apartment Communities is more favorable than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Dividends

Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Preferred Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance beats Preferred Apartment Communities on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or was invested in 125 properties in 15 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.