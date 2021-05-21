Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Trading Up 0.5%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Resona from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88.

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The company engages in the short term lending, borrowing, bond purchase and sale, and derivatives trading activities; and provides various services related to corporate loan, trust asset management, real estate business, corporate pension, and asset succession.

