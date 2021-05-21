Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for VICI Properties (VICI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) recently:

5/10/2021 – VICI Properties had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

5/10/2021 – VICI Properties had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

5/10/2021 – VICI Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – VICI Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

5/3/2021 – VICI Properties was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

5/3/2021 – VICI Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – VICI Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – VICI Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

4/26/2021 – VICI Properties had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $28.00 to $33.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – VICI Properties is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.07. 60,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,504,544. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.19%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in VICI Properties by 456.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 46,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,989 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 2,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,028 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 47.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 79,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 17.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

