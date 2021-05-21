Research Analysts Set Expectations for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IOVA. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

