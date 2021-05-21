Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/20/2021 – Adaptive Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

5/13/2021 – Adaptive Biotechnologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Adaptive Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

5/7/2021 – Adaptive Biotechnologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Adaptive Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $156,150.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,995.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 16,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $699,546.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 725,934 shares of company stock worth $29,555,955 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,449 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,860,000 after buying an additional 1,928,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,953,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 638,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5,371.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 438,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 430,117 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

