Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Akumin Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Akumin in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year.

AKU has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Akumin stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.12. Akumin has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $58.20 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKU. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Akumin during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akumin during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Akumin in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

