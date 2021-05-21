REPO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $105,145.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 54% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, REPO has traded down 52.4% against the dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $105,145.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00062748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.72 or 0.00361334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.91 or 0.00198768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.76 or 0.00845219 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

