Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RTOKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Peel Hunt raised Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of RTOKY stock opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $29.65 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

