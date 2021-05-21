Renew’s (RNWH) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities cut shares of Renew to an add rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 695 ($9.08).

Shares of RNWH opened at GBX 664 ($8.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £522.44 million and a PE ratio of 21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. Renew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 674.92 ($8.82). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 606.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 541.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 4.83 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

