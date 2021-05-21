Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Stake Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $13,774,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 70,117 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

REGI stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.66. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGI. TheStreet lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

