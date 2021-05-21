Remme One Day Volume Hits $162,530.00 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Remme has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $162,530.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Remme has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00076172 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00109411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00018356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.86 or 0.01172113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00061374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Remme is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Buying and Selling Remme

