Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 68,517 shares.The stock last traded at $38.62 and had previously closed at $37.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RLMD. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $641.08 million, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $178,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $106,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,730.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,490 shares of company stock worth $621,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

