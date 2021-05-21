Regis (NYSE:RGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Regis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE RGS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.02. 356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,698. The firm has a market cap of $322.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.71. Regis has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. Research analysts expect that Regis will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Regis by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 551,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

