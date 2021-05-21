Regional REIT Ltd (RGL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 on July 16th

Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RGL opened at GBX 90.25 ($1.18) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £389.42 million and a PE ratio of 13.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Regional REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 90.40 ($1.18).

RGL has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Wednesday.

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

