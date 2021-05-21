Refinable Price Tops $1.09 on Major Exchanges (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $44.82 million and $468,915.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 41.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00072216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.10 or 0.00414371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00221078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.91 or 0.00966089 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00033643 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

