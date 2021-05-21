Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $454.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will report $454.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $459.91 million and the lowest is $450.13 million. Redfin reported sales of $213.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.87.

Shares of RDFN traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.58. 1,254,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,072. Redfin has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.73. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.16 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,850 shares of company stock worth $11,660,843. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Redfin by 14.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,494,000 after acquiring an additional 34,012 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Redfin by 298.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,778,000 after acquiring an additional 150,146 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

