Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $22.75 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

