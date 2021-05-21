Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for JFrog (FROG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG):

5/13/2021 – JFrog had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – JFrog had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – JFrog had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – JFrog is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – JFrog is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – JFrog was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

FROG stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,538. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.71.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. JFrog’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 75.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in JFrog by 213.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JFrog by 531.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 31.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

