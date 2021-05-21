Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 552,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,411 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $35,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

