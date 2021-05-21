Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Margaret Cotter Sells 12,000 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $72,840.00.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $69,120.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Margaret Cotter sold 8,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $47,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $23,800.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $24,080.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $24,160.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $24,160.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $24,720.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $22,120.00.

NASDAQ RDI traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 46,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,767. The firm has a market cap of $136.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Reading International during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in Reading International during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Reading International in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

