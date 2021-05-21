RDA Financial Network Invests $210,000 in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Steven Madden by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 250,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 69,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

SHOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $39.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $64,560.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,442 shares of company stock worth $2,629,934. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

